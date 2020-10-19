Michael Woods confirmed for Vuelta a España

At the 11th hour, the day before the Vuelta a España begins with an uphill finish, Michael Woods’ participation in the last Grand Tour of the season was confirmed on Monday.

Tomorrow I'll be taking part in my first grandie of the season @lavuelta . You can catch all the action in Canada on @flobikes 👇👇👇https://t.co/5rogtFxPB9 — Michael Woods (@rusty_woods) October 19, 2020

FloBikes will be showing the Vuelta, you can find out how to sign up here, just scroll down to the bottom of the Giro article.

The Vuelta a España runs from October 20 to November 8. The 75th Vuelta–now officially called La Vuelta ciclista a España–will be 18 stages instead of 21 as the first three days were originally set in the Netherlands before they were cancelled due to COVID-19 fears.

Michael Woods ends his time racing for EF Pro Cycling at the Vuelta; next year he’ll join compatriots Alex Cataford and James Piccoli and fellow transfer Chris Froome at Israel Start-up Nation. Woods has been in at least one Grand Tour with EF since 2017 and two in 2017 and 2018. His greatest Grand Tour results–7th place in 2017 and a stage win in 2018–have been in the Vuelta. Piccoli will also race the Vuelta.

The main Vuelta GC contenders look to be Richard Carapaz, Dani Martinez, Thibaut Pinot, Tom Dumoulin, Primož Roglič, Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde, Emanuel Buchmann and Guillaume Martin.