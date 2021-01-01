Mitchelton-Scott/GreenEdge becomes Team BikeExchange

GreenEdge Cycling–Mitchelton-Scott for three seasons–has returned to one of its former title sponsor, becoming Team BikeExchange for 2021 and 2022. The squad was Orica-BikeExchange in 2016.

The team will be racing on Bianchi machines, Scott now the ride of Team DSM, which used to be Sunweb.

Simon Yates, the only Yates twin left on the squad, posed with new addition Teniel Campbell, a rider from Trinidad and Tobago, in their new Giordana kit.

Campbell has big shoes to fill, as Annemiek van Vleuten has joined Movistar this season. The men’s team welcomes the return of Michael Matthews, who spent four years with Sunweb following four seasons at the Australian outfit.