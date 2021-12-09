More details emerge about Mark Cavendish armed robbery, outpouring of support from cycling community

On Wednesday former world champion and green jersey Mark Cavendish announced that on November 27 his wife Peta and their children were violently robbed. More news has surfaced about the attack and robbery. There were four men, armed with knives, who burst through the front door of the Essex home where the Cavendish family was staying following the Olympic silver medallist’s horrific crash at the Ghent Six Day.

The Essex police have confirmed the criminals stole a Luis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches. They’ve also posted CCTV footage in the hopes of tracking down the thieves.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, who is the senior investigating officer on the case, said that “We are progressing our enquiries into the incident. No arrests have been made at this stage.” Undoubtedly with the high profile nature of the crime, the police are under pressure to locate the thieves as soon as possible, and it seems they already have several leads.

“Our investigation is moving along at pace,” Atkins said. “We are following a number of lines of inquiry as we seek to catch those responsible.

Professional cycling world post support

The cycling community was quick to show their support for Cavendish. “Sending love mate,” Eurosport commentator Matt Stephens posted on Instagram. “So, so sorry.” Former professional cyclist Axel Merckx, son of Eddy, posted “Strength to you and your family Cav.”

“Take care mate,” Tim Declercq, Cavendish’s Quickstep teammate said. “Hope your whole family is ok considering the circumstances.” Former pro Jens Voigt tweeted, “That is a terrible thing, the sense of security in your own home is so important. I hope your family can get over this.”

Other pros hoped that the thieves are caught soon, and justice is served. “No words. I hope they’ll find those lowlifes,” former pro Marcel Kittel said. “All the best to you and the family Mark! I hope you can all recover quickly from this experience.”