New details emerge about the death of Olympian Melissa Hoskins

There are new details about the death of former Olympian Melissa Hoskins. Her husband, Rohan Dennis, faces charges of causing death by dangerous driving. The former professional cyclist is also accused of driving without due care and endangering life.

Rohan Dennis to appear in court in March

Dennis has not entered a plea yet and is scheduled to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court in March.

“Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road after reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” a police report read on Sunday. “A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight. Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

According to the Advertiser, an Adelaide newspaper, police will allege that Hoskins attempted to cling to the car’s hood and grab a door handle, but Dennis purportedly continued driving until she fell off. According to Fox News Australia, she may have been dragged for some distance. Two teenagers also reportedly attempted to give her first aid while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

Tributes for Hoskins

On Sunday, the head of AusCycling, Marne Fechner, gave a statement about the tragedy.

“Melissa, a mother, daughter, and wife, was also a champion cyclist who thrilled and inspired us with her exquisite skills on the track and road,” it read. “She began her competitive cycling career at just 16, and by the time she retired at the age of 25 she had shown the world that she was an athlete of rare prowess. Melissa described her team pursuit gold medal at the 2015 UCI track cycling world championships as the highlight of her career, but for the rest of us, the highlight was just having her around.”

The AOC has expressed the utmost sadness at the loss of Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins after the tragic events in Adelaide. Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/oh8Z8w2qf8 — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) December 31, 2023