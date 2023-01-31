New online reservation system in the works for Parks Canada

Bikepackers take note. If you’re planning a route that runs through any of Parks Canada’s many national parks across the country, you’ll have to go through a new online reservation system.

While most parks don’t allow cycling on singletrack trails (with some notable and beautiful exceptions), many parks’ roads, mixed surface pathways and wider trails do. Camping is, of course, also a great home base to launch your cycling adventures out of, road or singletrack. Parks are a crucial part of bikepacking and cycle touring plans for many riders as well.

New system gets a staggered roll-our

Parks Canada announced the new reservation system this week and outlined the staggered dates to access the system. The multi-step roll-out is designed to avoid any frustration for users on the day actual 2023 reservations actually open in March.

Part of the announcement is that future campers will not be able to access the reservation system from February 27 to March 2 and Parks Canada migrates to the new reservation platform. Campers will have to create a new account, starting March 3. Then they will have some time to get familiar with the new system before individual park reservations open.

Users with existing accounts will need to access any past reservations by February 26, 2023. All past information will not be migrated to the new platform.