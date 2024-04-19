No US stops in 2024-2025 UCI Cyclocross World Cup

On Friday the UCI published the calendar for the 2024-2025 UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup, and there are some notable changes. There will be12 rounds in six countries. A new venue was added to the series: Oristano, in Sardinia, Italy, replacing the controversial snow-covered Val di Sole race.

Six rounds will include, in addition to the events for men elite and women elite, races dedicated to the youth categories (men under-23, junior men and women).

New status for certain events

The rounds held in Dublin, Oristano, Hulst and Besançon have been granted a “protected event” status.

According to the UCI, a “protected event” status is now available for UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup events. Up to 50 per cent of these events can receive this status, but only if they are crucial for global cyclocross development. With this status, the UCI can reject registration for races that coincide with or precede a “protected event.” This move aims to boost CX’s international presence and prioritize sporting integrity in event participation. The international governing body believes It also aligns with efforts to expand cyclocross participation across nations through solidarity mechanisms tied to the UCI World Cup.

Notably, there will be no stops stateside this season. Since 2014, there has been at least one visit to the U.S.A for world-class cross. In the 2023-2024 season, the ‘cross circuit began in Waterloo, Wisc.

The 2025 cross world championships will take place from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 in Liévin, France.

Another announcement from the UCI regarding the upcoming season is regarding mandatory team participation. Although it’s not compulsory for individual riders to ride in events, teams must send a minimum number of riders to a minimum number of events.

“From now on, teams will be obliged to participate with at least one rider – in the elite women or elite men all UCI Professional Cyclocross Teams will be obliged to participate with at least three riders in all rounds of the UCI World Cup in both categories.

According to the UCI, “The aim of all these measures is an overall strengthening of cyclo-cross by ensuring a coherent structure between the discipline’s various events.”

The statement said that the UCI will revisit the situation down the road, to ensure the advancement of the sport.