Now there’s a Jumbo-Visma show: Is cycling TV the next big thing?

The story of Jumbo-Visma–now Visma – Lease a Bike is an interesting one. One of the current powerhouses in professional cycling, it traces its origins through various sponsor-driven iterations. Initially known as Kwantum, the team underwent a series of transformations with sponsorships from Superconfex, Buckler, WordPerfect, Novell, and Rabobank. However, the team faced a critical juncture in 2012 when Rabobank severed ties due to doping scandals. The future seemed uncertain. It was renamed Blanco for 2013–-they still received funding from Rabo, but the logo was not used on the kit. Belkin would also sponsor the team, but it was the pivotal collaboration with Jumbo, the Dutch supermarket chain, and Visma, a Norwegian software company, that not only saved the team but propelled it to new heights. This sponsorship marked a turning point in the team’s legacy, solidifying Jumbo-Visma’s status as a force to be reckoned with in contemporary cycling.

Docs, features and shows? Oh my!

As the popularity of professional cycling continues to surge, the entertainment industry has responded with an influx of new TV shows and movies centered around the intense and captivating world of cycling. These productions not only provide an insider’s look into the sport but also capture the drama, camaraderie, and personal sacrifices of professional cyclists. Here’s a glimpse into some of the noteworthy releases that have pedaled their way into the hearts of cycling enthusiasts and casual viewers alike.

Movistar movies and Mark Cavendish content

One standout production is the documentary series “The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019.” The series, available on Netflix, offers an unprecedented behind-the-scenes view of the Movistar cycling team during the 2019 season. The filmmakers embedded themselves within the team, capturing the highs and lows of professional cycling, from the grueling training sessions to the strategic decisions made during races. The series delves into the personal stories of the riders, giving viewers an intimate understanding of the sacrifices and dedication required to compete at the highest level.

“Mark Cavendish: Never Enough” was a documentary that focused on the British sprinter from his teenage years to the present. But the Movistar and Cav doc weren’t the only shows on Netflix to watch about cycling.

And then came the Tour

The Netflix docuseries, “Tour de France: Unchained“, came out in June 8 of 2023. It offered both fans and those new to cycling an upclose and personal look at the biggest cycling race in the world. It wasn’t without controversy, however.

Wout van Aert said he watched the show, and thinks that some of the friction between him and Jonas Vingegaard was greatly exaggerated. Some say the producers went a little too far in creating drama.

Features on bike racing

For those seeking a fictional take on the cycling world, “The Racer” is a compelling movie that blends sports drama with a touch of thriller. Released in 2020, this film follows the journey of a seasoned domestique, played by Louis Talpe, as he supports his team’s star rider during the infamous Tour de France. The movie skillfully captures the tension and intrigue that unfold both on and off the road, offering a cinematic experience that resonates with cycling enthusiasts and movie buffs alike.

There’s plenty of throwback content out there as well. “A Sunday in Hell” captures the essence of the grueling Paris-Roubaix race. The documentary, directed by Jørgen Leth, unfolds the brutal challenges faced by cyclists on cobblestone roads. With relentless terrain and unpredictable weather, it portrays the agony and triumph of athletes, creating a riveting narrative of cycling’s iconic struggle.

Greg LeMond goes to the silver screen

There was already a terrific documentary, “Slaying the Badger” which was an adaptation of a book of the same name. It documented the rivalry between teammates Greg LeMond and Bernard Hinault during the 1986 Tour de France. In 2023, “The Last Rider” debuted on the big screen, a deep dive into the American’s career, and some of the demons that he had to battle along the way.

Behind the scenes of an historic year with Jumbo-Visma

The latest entrance to the world of cycling television and movies is a docuseries about Jumbo-Visma. The description for the show reads, “Ten years after the largest Dutch cycling team was on the brink of collapse, Team Jumbo-Visma aims to win all major cycling prizes in 2022. Grand Tours, monuments, and the crowning achievement: the yellow and green jersey in the Tour de France. A close look behind the scenes of an entire cycling season during which Team Jumbo-Visma battles to become the best team in the world.”

The show is streaming on Amazon Prime–and although it’s not yet available in Canada, but hopefully it will show up eventually. Plus, the Tour de France Netflix special will be coming back–they are shooting the 2024 race and it should be available later this year.

Sure, watching bike racing live is awesome, but having movies and shows too? Bring it on.

Check out the trailer–which focuses all about how the team is the first in history to win all three Grand Tours in the same year.