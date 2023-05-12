Olvia Baril fifth in Itzulia Women stage 1

Canada’s Olivia Baril took fifth in the first stage of Itzulia Women on Friday. Team SD Worx’s Demi Vollering took the win, with her teammate Marlen Reusser slotting in second. Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram) rounded out the podium. World champ Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) couldn’t handle the pace on the final 5 km climb, which came with 10 km to go.

Baril finished 5th, 51 seconds behind, and is now tied with van Vleuten for fourth, 1:01 behind on the overall. The 122.2km race from Etxebarria to Markina-Xemein is the first of three stages, with the finale taking place Sunday.