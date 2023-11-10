Olympic bosses are considering virtual sports like cycling for upcoming Games

Might we see Zwifters at the Olympics in the next decade? According to recent comments by Olympic chiefs, yes. According to a recent piece in The Daily Mail (yeah, I know) Kit McConnell, the sports director of the International Olympic Committee, says that they are considering a “full physical replication of the sport” within the program.

Virtual adaptations of pre-existing Olympic sports could be used as medal events if they involve physical elements, using a virtual gaming platform and trainer. McConnell said that, “The door is open explicitly for virtual forms. Where there is a full physical replication of the traditional sport, the door is open, and we are governed by the respective international federations. The best example is the road cycling partnership between the UCI and Zwift, and now that’s moved to another partnership (MyWhoosh). We are committed to developing the virtual side of sport.”

Olympic Esports Games as well?

Last month, the IOC announced it was considering establishing an Olympic Esports Games, distinct from the conventional Olympic Games. This initiative follows the inaugural Olympic Esports Week in Singapore in June, showcasing virtual renditions of archery, baseball, basketball, chess, cycling, dance, motorsport, sailing, taekwondo, and tennis.

McConnell reflected on the success of this endeavor, stating, “There was a mix of the physical forms of virtual sport, with cycling and taekwondo, through to really well-known games like Fortnite in partnership with shooting. It was really a successful first step, and now we will see where we take it in the future. It is an exciting space to be in. We will always stick with sport-related titles for the coming period. It’s something that we’re looking to move forward with, and it’s more a question of ‘how’ rather than ‘if.'”

Brisbane 2023 would be the earliest

The prospective inclusion of virtual events in the medal lineup could materialize at the Brisbane 2032 Olympics, as the programs for Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 have already been determined. The IOC has been actively engaging younger audiences by incorporating new urban sports such as BMX freestyle and skateboarding at Tokyo 2020, with breakdancing set to debut at the Paris Games next summer. McConnell expressed optimism, stating, “I think a lot of people are going to be really pleasantly surprised when they see breaking.”