One cyclist stopped an entire trucker convoy in Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, the “People’s Convoy” trucker protest in Washington was brought to a halt by a lone cyclist, according to Newsweek. The video of the rider stopping the convoy has since gone viral.

The Washington protest was inspired by the “Freedom Convoy” that saw hundreds of truckers and motorists occupy Ottawa earlier this year, to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions.

The convoy in the capital of the United States has already caused traffic disruptions and delays, and similar to the Canadian version, frustrated local residents.

In another clip posted on Twitter by Philip Lewis, a motorist driving alongside the cyclist attempted to speak to him. “Hey, what are you doing?” The driver asks. “You got a bunch of trucks behind you.”

The cyclist however, seems to not be able to hear the man over the sounds of all the trucks honking their horns.

According to a tweet from the police in Washington, the authorities were monitoring the protest closely and were prepared to implement traffic control measures as needed.

You can see the viral video below.