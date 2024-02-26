Paralympic athlete Alexandre Hayward rescues senior after a fall

In February, Louise Cloutier-Paquette was taking advantage of the mild temperature to remove the Christmas decorations. Standing on a small ladder, the 87-year-old woman fell, according to an article in Le Soleil.

“I fell on my balcony by removing lights, and my two prostheses on my knees prevented me from getting up. A young man who was passing by chance by bicycle in my street heard me fall. He came and offered me his help.”

Alexandre Hayward to the rescue

The helpful individual was national team rider Alexandre Hayward, a 26-year-old cyclist from New Brunswick. At the time of the incident, he was training, pedalling through the streets of Bromont. He lives nearby, away from his family, he hopes to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics.

“I train daily in the winter at the Bromont National Cycling Centre. However, I remember that day being exceptionally beautiful. I was enjoying the fresh air and continuing my outdoor training,” he said.

As Hayward completed the final kilometres of his training session on Boulevard de Bromont, he heard the distress of Louise Cloutier-Paquette.

“I sensed something was wrong, but it was challenging to hear amidst the street traffic. Eventually, I grasped the situation and knew I had to help her,” he added.

Despite being worn out from the long ride, Hayward took the time to accompany the woman into her residence. Before resuming his journey, he ensured everything was in order.

“We didn’t talk much at that moment, and I didn’t leave a phone number. She was alone at her home, and I was concerned she might have hit her head. A concussion at her age is quite serious. So, the next day after my training, I visited her again to make sure everything was fine,” he recalled.

Fortunately, she was fine. The woman had recovered somewhat from her emotions and was doing well, thanking her saviour. The day after the incident, the newfound friends took the opportunity to get to know each other better, engaging in a conversation that lasted for over an hour.

The story took a positive turn. She sent a handwritten letter to the local police service, commending Hayward’s act of kindness. Then, she organized a meeting at the Bromont Community Centre, coinciding with a lunch hosted by the Marguerite-Dubois Volunteer Centre.

Representatives from the police service and the City of Bromont responded to the invitation. Even Hayward’s parents made the trip from New Brunswick for the occasion.