Paris to Ancaster to host the first-ever Canadian gravel championships

Some big news on Tuesday, one of the biggest gravel races in Canada, Paris to Ancaster, is now doubling as the Canadian gravel championships. In a release, Cycling Canada posted that in response to the growth of gravel across the globe, the federation opened the bidding process earlier in 2022 for the inaugural 2023 Canadian gravel championships. After reviewing competitive bids, the event has been awarded to the Paris to Ancaster Bike Race taking place in the Hamilton, ON, region on April 30.

There are additional races to enter, over and above the championship race which is the 100 km Cento. There is also a VIP race, the Classic 70 km version, the 45 km brève, and a shorter, less grueling family ride.

You can register on raceroster.com