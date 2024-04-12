Patrick Lefevere finally apologizes…sort of, for his sexist comments

Soudal Quick-Step GM Patrick Lefevere has apologized for multiple sexist remarks following a UCI Ethics Commission order. He had to say sorry or face a 20,000 Swiss Franc fine for violating the governing body’s ethics code.

“Following a report concerning Mr Patrick Lefevere, General Manager of the UCI WorldTeam Soudal Quick-Step, for public comments considered as disparaging towards women, the Ethics Commission confirmed that breaches of articles 5 and 6.1 of the Code of Ethics were committed in two instances,” the statement from the UCI on March 14. “Mr Lefevere has been requested to make a public statement recognizing the inappropriateness of his statements and apologizing therefore. A fine of CHF 20,000 has also been imposed, suspended on condition that Mr Lefevere issues a public statement and does not commit a similar breach of the UCI Code of Ethics within the next three years.”

The Marion Rousse debacle

In February, he had harsh words for his star rider and former world champion Julian Alaphilippe, as well his wife, former pro Marion Rousse.

In an interview with the Flemish site Humo Lefevere criticized his French rider. “I think there have been too many parties and too much alcohol at home,” the Belgian said. “Julian is under the control of Marion Rousse. I spoke to him in November. We were with Marion and his manager Dries Smets. I said, ‘It can’t go on like this. If you still do something wrong, I’ll fire you right away.”

Patrick Lefevere finally apologizes

Lefevere posted his apology in a statement posted to the team’s website.

“On Thursday March 14, 2024, I was informed that the UCI Ethics Commission decided that 2 statements I made were in violation with the UCI ethical code. The commission refers to 2 statements I made: one in an article dd. July 3th, 2021 in ‘Het Nieuwsblad’, and one in a TV-interview dd. March 8th, 2023 in ‘De Afspraak’,’ the statement read. “With this statement, I want to make clear that I accept the decision of the UCI Ethics Commission.

According to a March 8 interview reported by Wielerflits, Lefevere discussed International Women’s Day, commenting on women’s drinking habits and hinting at issues like alcohol-related incidents or sexual assault:

“Women didn’t used to drink as much, but now they do. Not everyone handles it well. So sometimes they’re in risky situations. The next day they realize that, yes…”.

Lefevere then acknowledged that the sentences referred to can be “perceived” in a doubtful way.

“It was never my intention to harm anyone, and therefore I apologize. I apologize explicitly to the UCI, the UCI Ethics Commission and to all persons concerned or who have perceived these statements in a harmful way,” it continued. “The way our teams work, should also offer proof that it was never my intention to offend or harm anybody: today we employ 74 riders and 106 full time staff members, both men and women, in a diverse and inclusive work-environment with no distinction in terms of origin, gender or background. In this way, we will continue our journey.”