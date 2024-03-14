UCI to Patrick Lefevere: Say you’re sorry or pay a massive fine for comments about women

Pay a large fine or apologize, the UCI is saying to Soudal Quick-Step manager Patrick Lefevere. The reason? Because of his comments that UCI said are, “disparaging towards women”. The fine is 20,000 Swiss Francs—about 30 grand in Canadian bucks. Although the UCI didn’t name the exact comments, they did say it happened twice and breached the international cycling body’s code of ethics.

UCI cites two incidents in question

“Following a report concerning Mr Patrick Lefevere, General Manager of the UCI WorldTeam Soudal Quick-Step, for public comments considered as disparaging towards women, the Ethics Commission confirmed that breaches of articles 5 and 6.1 of the Code of Ethics were committed in two instances,” the statement read. “Mr Lefevere has been requested to make a public statement recognising the inappropriateness of his statements and apologizing therefore. A fine of CHF 20,000 has also been imposed, suspended on condition that Mr Lefevere issues a public statement and does not commit a similar breach of the UCI Code of Ethics within the next three years.”

Always saying something

Lefevere has been in the news quite a bit recently–and not good reasons. In February, he had harsh words for his star rider and former world champion Julian Alaphilippe, as well his wife, former pro Marion Rousse.

In an interview with the Flemish media Humo on, Lefevere criticized the French rider. “I think there have been too many parties and too much alcohol at home,” the Belgian said. “Julian is under the control of Marion Rousse. I spoke to him in November. We were with Marion and his manager Dries Smets. I said, ‘It can’t go on like this. If you still do something wrong, I’ll fire you right away.”

Rousse fired back about his comments

The next day, Rousse–who is also the Tour de France Femmes director, clapped back at the 69-year-old. “Whatever Mr. Lefevere’s feelings towards me, it is unacceptable to attack our private lives as he is doing. So no, I don’t drink alcohol, ever,” she tweeted n French. “We also didn’t during the holidays because with a three-year-old, we prefer to feel good in the morning. The work that I do continues to fascinate me, and I am busy with plenty of projects. From now on, please stop speaking wrongly and show respect and class.”

Years of nasty public comments about his star rider

Lefevere has a tendency to say plenty of harsh things, especially about his riders. In the past few years, he’s been on a tear about Alaphilippe. The French rider has struggled to find the form of a few years ago, as well as suffering seeral crashes.

In December 2022, Lefevere said that Alaphilippe needed to perform “Julian Alaphilippe has a champion’s salary, so he must confirm that he is still one,” Lefevere said. “He owes me revenge.” Lefevere also wondered why Alaphilippe seemed to have a track record of crashes and accidents. “I don’t care, but in recent years, he has not won much (two wins in 2022). Yes, he had a lot of bad luck, but it’s always the same ones who are lucky and the same ones who have bad luck.”

The Belgian has yet to respond to the UCI’s statement. But don’t worry, give him time.