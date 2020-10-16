Peloton pedals will cut you! (Seriously, there’s a recall)

Peloton has a way of making headlines – intentionally or not – with its marketing for its line of indoor trainers. The brands ended up on the sharp end of widespread criticism for more than one ad campaign.

While there’s usually no such thing as bad publicity, Peloton’s latest headlines may not be as welcome. Sharp criticism and pointed memes are one thing but, it turns out, the bikes may actually cut you.

Peloton issued a recall on Thursday after it was discovered that a certain model of clipless pedal may unexpectedly shear off while in use. The firm received 120 reports of pedal breakages. While only 16 of those resulted in leg injuries a few were serious enough to require stitches.

While the recall is not great news for the brand, the fix is easy. And it’ll likely do little to dampen Peloton’s very good year. While gyms are suffering, indoor trainer sales have soared as an alternative to public gyms. Peloton even reported its first quarterly profit this fall.

27,000 bikes affected

Peloton says about 27,000 bikes could be affected and qualify for the recall. The bikes were sold between July 2013 and May 2016. The recalled pedals are the PR70P, the brand’s first-generation pedal. Affected pedals will have the Peloton logo and the word “PELOTON” molded into the pedal body. An orange Peloton symbol with white lettering spelling “Peloton” are printed on the top of the cleat binding.

If you have one of the affected bikes, it is a relatively easy fix. Peloton is offering free pedal replacements, along with installation instructions.

Consumers should contact Peloton directly about the recall. The company can be reached toll-free 844-410-0141 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET on weekends. Affected consumers should have received a touchscreen notice and an email.