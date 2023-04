Pier-André Coté wins Pan-Am road race, Charles-Étienne Chrétien third

Canada’s Pier-André Coté won the gold at the Pan-Am road race, with Charles-Étienne Chrétien slotting in third on Sunday in Panama City at the Pan-Am road race championships.

This follows Alison Jackson’s bronze in the time trial and silver in the road race, making for a great few days for Canadian riders.

Coté won the 204.8 km averaging 42.684 km/h. He took the final sprint over Argentina’s German Nicolás Tivani, with Chrétien right after.