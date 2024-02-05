Please stop racing cyclocross, Mathieu van der Poel, we are begging you

It’s time to hang up the ‘cross cleats, Mathieu. We get it. You’re unbeatable. You win everything, sometimes seemingly with ease. Sometimes you wait until the end to make your insane moves, but on Sunday at the UCI cyclocross world championships in Tábor, he went early. The race was pretty much over in the first minute. Even if he had flatted far from the pits, he probably still would have been able to run to them, swap bikes and take the win.

Joris Nieuwenhuis took second, and briefly managed to stay with his countryman. Michael Vanthourenhout claimed third place for Belgium. Pim Ronhaar from the Netherlands finished in fourth, with Eli Iserbyt from Belgium taking fifth position. But I bet they would be thrilled if MvdP doesn’t race ‘cross next season.

Sure, the win brought him within one world title of Erik De Vlaeminck’s record-setting seven victories. But dude, please. You’ve hinted that this might be your last ‘cross season, and honestly, why not? With the greatest respect, when you show up to a race, everyone–the fans, the other riders, the organizers know you’re going to win. Without a Wout van Aert–and even Tom Pidcock, it’s even more clearcut.

“It was the most important race of my cyclocross season, so I’m happy to take the win,” Van der Poel said. “Apart from the world title and the fun, there is not much left for me to gain in cyclocross. My focus is increasingly shifting to the road.”

It’s a decision that he cannot make on his own, the Dutchman explained. However, deliberations will take place within the team Van der Poel clarified.

“Cross in the winter is something that takes a lot of energy. If it turns out that I can perform even better on the road by skipping cyclocross, then I will do that,” he said. “We will know more about my road program in two weeks, but not yet about next winter.”

Just call it bud. Give the other lads a chance to get a rainbow jersey, OK? You can keep killin’ it on the road. If you need a new challenge, there’s always artistic cycling.