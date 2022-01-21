Premier Tech u-23 team unveils new kit

In December, Premier Tech announced the creation of its u-23 cycling team. The team is made up of ten riders from various backgrounds, namely seven Canadians, two Frenchmen and an American. They will wear Premier Tech’s colours throughout next season.

“We are particularly proud to support these young athletes even earlier in their journey to the highest level of their sport,” Jean Bélanger, president and chief executive officer of Premier Tech said. “We are even more proud to count seven Canadians riders within our U23 team.”

Premier Tech also came onboard as a co-sponsor for Israel-Premier Tech, further solidifying their involvement in cycling.

Junior world champion Dylan Bibic will make his debut at elite racing with the team, along with other notable Canadians like Charles-Étienne Chrétien. Other familiar faces involved with the team include Kevin Field and Pierre Hutsebaut.

On Friday, they gave a sneak preview of their new kit, including a sharp Canadian nationl champion jersey. You can check it out below.