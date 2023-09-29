Primož Roglič to Movistar?

There’s a reason they call this cycling’s silly season. Every day, a new rumour about new sponsors, mergers or transfers. According to Het Laatste Nieuws, in August, Jumbo-Visma, CEO Richard Plugge considered the idea of Primož Roglič leaving his team as something unthinkable.

It appears that Roglic is now on the path toward leaving the Dutch team. It won’t be easy, as he can only leave if certain conditions are met, given his existing contract that runs until 2025. That means a pretty hefty lump-sum payment equivalent to two years’ worth of his salary must be made, and that Jumbo-Visma must approve the move. But according to the Belgian newspaper, his scenario is now being taken seriously within the Dutch team.

During the Vuelta, there were discussions of Roglic potentially switching to Lidl-Trek, and Ineos Grenadiers emerged as a strong contender as well. But both of those options have now been kiboshed. According to Ineos Grenadiers, he has already committed to another contract elsewhere. Based on the report from Het Laatste Nieuws, it appears that this contract is with Movistar. So basically, Movistar would be doing a bit of a switcheroo with the Dutch team, since they just got Matteo Jorgenson from the Spanish team.

Roglic had a heckuva run while riding for Jumbo-Visma. 73 victories, including winning the Giro, taking Olympic gold in the time trial, and clinching three Vuelta wins. If the report is true that Roglic is leaving, he will have his final run with the team in Italy, starting with the Giro dell’Emilia, followed by the Tre Valli Varesine, and concluding with the Il Lombardia.