Puck walked a duck and posted on Strava after an incredible Strade Bianche

Puck Pieterse is an exciting new addition to the women’s WorldTour circuit. And she’s pretty hilarious too. The Dutch rider, better known for her cyclocross and MTB results, finished sixth at the super-tough Strade Bianche on Saturday, just behind reigning world champion Annemiek van Vleuten.

#StradeBianche Just a friendly reminder, this is Puck Pieterse’s second professional road race… What a day so far for our Dutch rider! 🥰#FenixDeceuninck #PuckPieterse pic.twitter.com/ZAFtFIW30Q — Fenix-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@FenixDeceuninck) March 4, 2023

She then went for a walk with a toy duck. Because Puck. The 20-year-old was the talk of the Italian “sixth Monument” after animating the race and giving it all up the final climb to the finish. On Wednesday, she posted her 3.5km walk on Strava, including said photo of the plastic drake on the canal.

The Alpecin–Deceuninck rider had an incredible ‘cross season, taking second overall in the UCI World Cup, and second at the ‘cross worlds, just behind compatriot Fem van Empel.

Pieterse is also one of the best riders in the ‘cross field technically. She is one of the only pro women who bunnyhops barriers in races.

As exciting as it was to see the Dutch rider in road races, she may not show up on the pavement much more this year. Pieterse is hoping to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, so she will be focusing on MTB races for the season.