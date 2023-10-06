Remco Evenepoel on Jumbo/Soudal merger: ‘We get zero information’

World champion Remco Evenepoel appears to be just as uninformed as everyone else involved in the Jumbo-Visma/Soudal-QuickStep merger. “We have no information at all, so we don’t have any answers,” he mentioned in a video interview with Het Laatste Nieuws.

After news leaked about the potential merger between the Dutch and Belgian teams, rumors have been circulating like strong crosswinds during the Spring Classics. Speculations include discussions about new sponsors such as Amazon or Apple and the possibility of a new spinoff team to accommodate Soudal riders who may not make the cut. The UCI has also warned both teams to honour existing contracts for riders and staff.

“We simply don’t know anything. I only know what you know, what I read in the papers,” Evenepoel said. “Currently, there are only uncertainties for everyone. All we can do is be patient and hope for a positive outcome. We cannot predict what the next ten days or two weeks will bring.”

He also mentioned that the ongoing uncertainty is taking a toll on all the riders involved.

“You can sign with any team until December 31. There’s no need to rush; winter is still a long season,” he continued. “However, at the same time, it’s not. Everyone is eager to find out the fate of Soudal Quick-Step as soon as possible. With the holidays approaching, the lingering uncertainties are certainly unsettling.”

The confusion is affecting some riders negatively, and the stress is getting to some of them. However, there is the final Monument on Saturday, so Evenepoel knows that everyone needs to set aside the distractions and focus on the race.

“There’s a somewhat strange and confusing atmosphere here. People are handling it differently. I understand the pressure of performing firsthand. However, some of the other guys haven’t experienced that level of pressure, and it’s tougher for them,” he explained. “My primary focus is on channeling all my energy into the race. I’m here to pursue my final big season goal, Il Lombardia. That’s my main concern.”