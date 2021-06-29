Home > News

Riders react to an eventful first few days of the Tour de France

Cyclists and fans have opinions

Photo by: Primož Roglič/Instagram
June 29, 2021

We’re four stages into an extremely eventful Tour de France 2021. The riders and fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts on what has happened so far.

Saturday (Stage 1) – Unnecessary crashes: the fans edition

The long-awaited return of fans to cycling is off to a rocky start. While it’s thrilling to see a course lined with fans again, one fan spoiled the fun for everyone.

Geraint Thomas, who managed to get out unscathed, was able to find a positive clip of the shocking incident.

Sunday (Stage 2) – The unfiltered joy of Mathieu van der Poel

This is far from Mathieu van der Poel’s first podium. But it is the most excited we’ve ever seen him – or anyone else, for that matter – to be on a podium. Van der Poel’s joy at winning, and emotional finish line tribute to his iconic grandfather Raymond Poulidor, made us fall in love with racing again.

Monday (Stage 3) – Big crashes

Afrer the chaos of the Stage 1 crash, it seemed like things had calmed down a bit by Stage 2. The third stage was anything but calm, and filled with high-speed wipeouts that took Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma), Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious) and Caleb Ewan(Lotto-Soudal) out of the race.

“I watched the replay of the final (kilometers) and everyone had their socks at the right height, so everything’s going well,” said Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) sarcastically, refrencing the UCI’s sock height rules.

Tim Declercq (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) said that, after looking at the course, riders asked the jury to take the time for the stage at 8km to go, and received no response. After the many crashes, Marc Madiot, directeur sportif of Groupama–FDJ, said: “This isn’t cycling anymore. We cannot continue like this. If we don’t change anything, there will be deaths”

To protest the organizers not agreeing to extend the buffer zone on the final 3km of the last stage to 8km, the riders of stage 4 chose to stop just after kilometre 0 (once the race had cleared the neutral section) and rode the first 10 km of the 150 km stage easy.

Tuesday (Stage 4) – Flat and calm(?)

Before the stage Primož Roglič (Jumbo–Visma) posted a photo of himself  “mummified” with bandages.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), who had 30 stage wins going into Stage 4, said that he will not be going for Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins at the Tour de France 2021, posting a meme before the beginning of the Tour.

Though fans of the Manx cyclist are getting excited as he won his 31st stage.