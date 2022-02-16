Rigoberto Urán kitted out the 12-year-old who rode with him

Riding with the Colombian superstar and then becoming a viral sensation is a once in a lifetime experience, but then getting to meet him in civvies? Even better.

On Wednesday, Tom Dumoulin, Laurens ten Dam and Rigoberto Urán were out for a tough ride in Colombia when a 12-year-old decided to jump in. The best part? The kid hung right in there with the pros, who were both delighted and impressed.

Ten Dam then posted it on Instagram, with the young Colombian cyclist sitting in with the former world champ Dumoulin, Uran and a Jumbo-Visma teammate.

“I was feeling really good about myself following this group of champions,” the now-retired ten Dam posted on Instagram. “Then this kid turned up. Being 12 years old he followed our group for at least 15 km. Up, down, left, right. He didn’t drop. The amount of cycling talent in Colombia must be insane. Future TdF winner in 12 years. I think I spotted him today!

The video went viral, and cycling fans were impressed with the youngster’s riding ability. On Tuesday, Ángel David Valencia met with his hero. Although the young man was a little shy at first, he seemed to open up as the Colombian cyclist took him on a tour of the facilities where he distributes the products from his cycling brand “Go Rigo Go.”

It got even better, as you can see in the video. Valencia then got a full kit courtesy of Urán : a helmet, shorts, jersey, socks, glasses and shoes.

Urán said he wanted to help with his cycling career, and that he is a very talented young rider.

You can watch the touching meeting below.