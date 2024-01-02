Rohan Dennis dropped from Tour Down Under appearance

Rohan Dennis, who faces several criminal charges following the death of his wife Melissa Hoskins in a vehicular collision, has been excluded from the Tour Down Under. The recently retired professional cyclist was initially scheduled to take part in a “family ride” at the Australian professional stage race.

Tributes from Tour Down Under organizers

“We are devastated by the news of Melissa Hoskins’ death. It’s an extremely tragic situation which has seen the loss of a young mom and champion cyclist,” a statement from the Tour Down Under statement read. “We would like to express our deepest sympathies to all those impacted including family, friends and the broader cycling community. Given the circumstances, Rohan Dennis will no longer be participating in activities in the Santos Tour Down Under 2024.”

Dennis arrested Sunday

Rohan Dennis was arrested Sunday following a car collision when Hoskins sustained serious injuries and died while being transported to the hospital.

“Just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, police and emergency services were called to Avenel Gardens Road. After reports that a woman had been hit by a car,” a police report read. “A 32-year-old Medindie woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment. Sadly, she died in hospital overnight. Major Crash officers attended the scene along with Detectives from Eastern District CIB to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Rohan Dennis to appear in court in March

Reports indicate that the former world champion is facing charges related to the incident, including reckless driving, dangerous driving, and endangering life. He has been released on bail and is expected to appear in court in March.

Champion cyclist and mother

Hoskins was a former Olympian and world champion on the track. She was 32 and the mother of two children.