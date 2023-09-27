Sara Poidevin and Nadia Gontova sign with DNA Pro Cycling

Sara Poidevin was one of the Canadians left searching for a team when WorldTour squad EF Education-TIBCO-SVB announced it was folding, but she has found a home at American Continental outfit DNA Pro Cycling, signing a one-year contract. Another Canuck, Nadia Gontova, recently of Roxo Racing, also signed with DNA for one season.

Poidevin and Gontova join compatriots Kaitlyn Rauwerda and Sarah van Dam, Canadian U23 road race champion, at DNA. On September 7, van Dam was on the podium in two consecutive stages of Le Tour de l’Ardèche in France. She earned the youth classification jersey in May’s Joe Martin Stage Race in Arkansas, USA. The Albertan raced for six years with Rally.

Poidevin contested nine WorldTour one-day races and three WorldTour stage races in 2023, including Tour de France Femmes, where she came 80th, and La Vuelta Femenina, where she was placed 103rd. At Worlds in Glasgow, she was 83rd in the road race.

All three Canadians in this year’s EF Education-TIBCO-SVB lineup have found a home for next season; Paris-Roubaix champ Alison Jackson and Magdeleine Vallieres transferred to Continental EF Education-Cannondale.