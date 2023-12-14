Shimano hot-steps into 2024 with three new S-Phyre models

Shimano is releasing three new models of it’s top-end S-Phyre shoe line for 2024. The most notable is arguably the S-Phyre TR903, Shimano’s first S-Phyre-level triathlon shoe. A new white road shoe that adds what can only be described as unicorn sparkle accents will likely also turn heads, on shelves and and at mid-ride coffee stops.

Shimano isn’t releasing too many details about the new line, but there will be three models. The 2024 S-Phyre XC903 is the continuation of Shimano’s cross country and cyclocross race shoe. The RC903PWR is the road and track shoe designed for “track racers, sprinters and time-trial specialists” which Shimano says is tuned for high-power efforts. The S-Phyre TR903, with its quick-release velcro, is the tri shoe.

The road and XC/CX models look to offer refinements on the existing models instead of trying to re-invent the … shoe. With the XC903, for instance, they look very close to the existing XC902 model. There are some slight changes to the sole and some more significant structural changes to the construction of the uppers. All the shoes look to get upgrades to the latest version of Boa’s dials.

More details will surely follow. For now, here’s what little Shimano has to say about its new speed slippers:

Shimano athletes will be sporting a new lineup of S-PHYRE shoes in 2024 that will deliver upgraded performance features, added durability, and next-level stiffness to support riders during their most important races and fiercest competitions.

Shimano S-Phyre XC903 There are three colours, as before A new shape to the uppers and new BOA dials But otherwise, quite similar to before More, subtle changes to the tread are coming in 2024

S-PHYRE XC903

Race driven and remarkably robust, the new S-PHYRE XC903 MTB cross-country and cyclocross shoes were crafted to crush the competition.

Shimano's white version of the S-Phyre road shoe always had a bit of ... flare For the 903, Shimano goes all in on the colourful accents Down to the gleaming sole, the 2024 S-Phyre is eyecatching

S-PHYRE RC903PWR

Tuned for road racing and high-power efforts, Shimano’s S-PHYRE RC903PWR shoes were designed for track racers, sprinters, and time-trial specialists — where fates can be decided in fractions of a second.

The 2024 S-Phyre TR903 is Shimano's first tri shoe with the S-Phyre name The big strap helps with quick transitions and power on the pedals The sole offers more traction than the road shoe and maybe a bit more drainage?

S-PHYRE TR903

Introducing our first ever S-PHYRE triathlon shoe: the new TR903 was created for the fastest transitions and most powerful accelerations in triathlon’s short-course racing, where every detail makes a difference.