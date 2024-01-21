Sir Dave Brailsford resigns from Ineos Grenadiers

Sir Dave Brailsford will be stepping down from his position as team principal of Ineos Grenadiers according to a report in the Telegraph. Brailsford, who recently joined the Manchester United board following Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s acquisition of 29 per cent of the club, conveyed the news to riders and staff during the winter training camp in Majorca.

While Brailsford had already reduced his involvement in the day-to-day operations of Ineos Grenadiers in recent years, maintaining his role as team principal and Ineos’ Director of Sport, he has now formally stepped down to focus on new responsibilities at Manchester United.

Brailsford’s departure was disclosed to staff and riders on Ineos Grenadiers at their training camp in Mallorca in December. Ratcliffe has been expanding his sports portfolio, which already includes ownership of Ineos Grenadiers since 2019, Ligue 1 football club OGC Nice, the Mercedes Formula One team.

His exit from Ineos Grenadiers was not exactly a surprise, as many had anticipated him being more involved with the soccer team. Nonetheless, it marks the conclusion of a successful era for the British team. In total, as both Sky and then Ineos Grenadiers, the team won seven Tours de France victories.

In November, another longtime member of the team also left. Rod Ellingworth resigned from his role as deputy team principal, having played a crucial role in securing TdF victories for Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas.