Someone made a Julian Alaphilippe/Alison Jackson dance mash-up and it’s a thing of beauty

Ah, the Internet. How it delivers. On Friday, Uncle Matt wrote an outrage piece about how the former world champ and his Soudal Quick-Step teammates ripped off our national champion’s famous dance almost a year ago with her EF teammates.

Alison Jackson did a dance (obvi) while she lip synced to Céline Dion’s, “It’s all coming back to me now.”

On Saturday, the Instagram account scannellatori_seriali posted a mash-up of the two videos and well, it needs to be seen to be believed.

Check out this beauty vid below. Grazie mille, scannellatori_seriali.