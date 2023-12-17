Someone made a Julian Alaphilippe/Alison Jackson dance mash-up and it’s a thing of beauty
Céline Dion must be proudPhoto by: scannellatori_seriali
Ah, the Internet. How it delivers. On Friday, Uncle Matt wrote an outrage piece about how the former world champ and his Soudal Quick-Step teammates ripped off our national champion’s famous dance almost a year ago with her EF teammates.
Alison Jackson did a dance (obvi) while she lip synced to Céline Dion’s, “It’s all coming back to me now.”
Julian Alaphilippe absolutely ripped off Alison Jackson (even used the same Céline Dion song)
On Saturday, the Instagram account scannellatori_seriali posted a mash-up of the two videos and well, it needs to be seen to be believed.
Check out this beauty vid below. Grazie mille, scannellatori_seriali.