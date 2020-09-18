Søren Kragh Andersen doubles up Tour de France wins on transition stage

Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark/Sunweb) earned his second victory of the 107th Tour de France from a late breakaway on Friday’s Stage 19. He also was triumphant on Stage 14, and is now one of four riders with two scores in the race. Anderen’s victory also gives Sunweb three wins in this Tour. The GC competition was at a truce, everyone keeping his powder dry for Saturday’s final time trial showdown.

The Course

The day in the Jura region–166.5 km from Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole–had some lumps but only one categorized climb, a Cat. 4 early in the route.

Peter Sagan was running out of time to reduce the 52-point deficit to Sam Bennett in the green jersey competition and dreamed of winning the intermediate sprint and the day.

Early attacks were brought back and then Deceuninck-Quick Step’s Remi Cavagna decided to solo off the front.

Lukas Pöstlberger of Bora-Hansgrohe was stung inside the mouth by a bee and had to abandon. As someone who was stung on the roof of the mouth by a yellowjacket while riding, this writer can empathize.

With Cavagna within sight, Luke Rowe, Pierre Rolland and one-time KOM leader Benoît Consnefroy lit out after him. Behind, Bennett finished ahead of Sagan at the intermediate sprint. More riders bridged over to the move, but the peloton absorbed them all.

After a couple of more failed attempts, a dozen riders featuring Sagan and Bennett tore free and the peloton became disinterested. It was a Classics selection, and four teams had two players in the mix.

With 24 km remaining, the new break had 2:00 over the yellow jersey peloton. Eight km later, Søren Kragh Andersen, winner of Stage 14, bolted on the others. He time trialed away and stayed clear, while Sagan and Bennett were eventually left behind by the rest of the chase.

Saturday is the final GC showdown, a 36.2 km time trial from Lure to the top of La Planche des Belles Filles. The first 10 kilometres are flat and the final six are up a Cat. 1, 8.3 percent climb.

2020 Tour de France Stage 19

1) Søren Kragh Andersen (Denmark/Sunweb) 3:36:33

2) Luka Mezgec (Slovenia/Mitchelton-Scott) +0:53

3) Jasper Stuyven (Belgium/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

57) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana) +7:38

2020 Tour de France GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 79:45:30

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:57

3) Angel Lopez (Colombia/Astana) +1:27

4) Richie Porte (Australia/Trek-Segafredo) +3:06

5) Mikel Landa (Spain/Bahrain-McLaren) +3:28

6) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) +4:19

7) Adam Yates (Great Britain/Mitchelton-Scott) +5:55

8) Rigoberto Uran (Colombia/EF Pro Cycling) +6:05

9) Tom Dumoulin (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +7:24

10 Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +12:12

46) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana) +2:30:59