Strava adds Spotify integration in latest update

After years of having to switch back and forth between apps, Strava has finally introduced music integration with Spotify. The world’s most popular fitness tracking app for cyclists will release a new update on April 20, launching Spotify integration to help all users easily access music, podcasts and audiobooks from the Strava app.

Users can now play, pause, resume, skip and browse songs from the record screen on the fitness tracker app. There is no longer a need for Spotify users to switch between the two apps to put on their favourite song or podcast. This new integration easily allows users to connect to their favourite tunes and sounds with a tap of a button.

This new integration works for premium and free Strava users.

“We are excited to partner with a global leader like Spotify to seamlessly integrate music and movement on Strava,” said Mateo Ortega, Strava’s VP of connected partnerships. “This new feature further solidifies Strava’s position at the center of connected fitness and continues to demonstrate the power of the global community of active people on the app.”

“One of our biggest goals at Spotify is to be everywhere our listeners are–whether that’s on the trainer, in the gym, or any place in between,” said Ian Geller, VP of development at Spotify. “The integration with Strava is another way we are moving with our listeners and helping them connect to the music and audio they love.”

To celebrate their new integration, Strava has taken over the popular Spotify “Workout” playlist. Therefore users can listen to the top curated workout songs to help them get moving on April 20. You can check out the Spotify playlist here.

This article originally appeared in Canadian Running Magazine, written by Marley Dickinson