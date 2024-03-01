Supersapiens abruptly stops glucose sensor shipments and membership services

Supersapiens, the company that specializes in glucose monitoring for athletes, let its customer base know via email about the termination of all memberships and the suspension of glucose sensor shipments. This decision is attributed to a broader “strategic restructuring,” as outlined in a message on the company’s website. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce a significant transition in our operations. This period of strategic restructuring is both a reflection of our commitment to our mission and an acknowledgment of the evolving landscape in which we operate. Despite these changes, our core mission—to empower athletes with innovative insights into their performance—remains steadfast.”

The statement mentioned that the “journey embarked upon has been marked by remarkable milestones. And achieved through the collective effort of the community, the dedicated team, and the inspiring ambassadors and partners.”

It was established in 2019 by Phil Southerland, the founder of Team Novo Nordisk. That is a squad exclusively comprising type-1 diabetic riders, Supersapiens is a relatively recent entrant in the industry. The company provides a real-time glucose monitoring system. And it features a compact biosensor affixed to the back of the arm and a corresponding app through which the monitor communicates.

For training, not racing

The tech has not been without controversy. In 2023, American took third at Strade Bianche. But her achievement was nullified as she had worn a continuous glucose monitor during the race. This is a violation of UCI regulations. Cyclists are allowed to train with one, but it is forbidden to ride with one.

Television footage showed that Faulkner was using the small, circular monitor on her left shoulder. In a statement, the UCI confirmed the sanction. “Kristen Faulkner has been disqualified from the 2023 Strade Bianche. For breach of article 1.3.006bis of the UCI regulations due to the wearing of a continuous glucose monitoring sensor throughout the event.”

Her team, Liv AlUla Jayco, responded that she would accept the discipline. Additionally, that riders would be better informed going forward to prevent such an occurrence.

“Your unwavering support and commitment have been instrumental in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, embodying the essence of perseverance and excellence. We are Supersapiens,” the statement continued. “Our reflection on this journey is filled with gratitude for every athlete, partner, investor, and supporter who has been a part of our story. Thank you for your belief in us. For challenging your limits, and for joining us on this incredible journey.”

The statement concluded that the company is filled with optimism and excitement for what the future holds, confident that it will be as passionate, dedicated, and committed to excellence as the path we have traveled together.