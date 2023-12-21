Tadej Pogačar does absolutely bonkers 200+ km ‘salad ride’

I have no idea what a salad ride is, but it sure as hell looks hard. Tadej Pogačar is preparing for the 2024 season with his UAE Team Emirates squad and on Wednesday, they went for a 209 km ride.

Pog posted the ride on his Strava, with the title, “salad ride.” Not only was it a solid two hundo km, it also involved 4,2006 m of climbing…and they still managed to average 35 km/h! The ride was just over 6 hours long, making for a proper training sesh. Pog also managed to ride almost 100 km/h on the descent back home–or 96.7 km/h to be exact. The two-time Tour de France champ also (unsurpisingly) took several KOMs.

The Slovenian recently announced he will participate in both the Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, along with competing in the Paris Olympics and the 2024 world championships. His revised schedule will include a downsized Classics campaign.

Pog has opted not to defend his Flanders title in 2024, as part of his focus on the Grand Tours. Furthermore, he will also skip Amstel Gold Race and Flèche Wallonne, but you can expect to see him at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Check out his mammoth ride below.