Tadej Pogačar: ‘I want to take the rainbow jersey from van der Poel in 2024’

Tadej Pogačar wants a rainbow jersey in 2024. He mentioned this ambition during a press conference following his third-place finish at the Tour de France Prudential Criterium in Singapore. The Slovenian cyclist is determined to follow in the footsteps of Mathieu van der Poel and become the next world champion.

“Having a good time and taking that rainbow jersey from Van der Poel,” he said to Het Laatste Nieuws. At the 2023 world championships in Glasgow, Pogačar finished third in the road race, behind Wout van Aert and Van der Poel.

Next year, the World Championships will take place in Switzerland. The circuit in Zürich contains two climbs: the Zürichbergstrasse (1.1km at 8 per cent and the Witikon (2.3km at 5.7 per cent).

The discussion also revolved around van der Poel and the close friendship that exists between the reigning world champion and the Slovenian.

“He’s a super nice guy,” Pogačar said of the Dutchman. “I consider Mathieu a true friend, but also an opponent. It’s not like between him and Wout van Aert but still. We meet each other a few times every year for a serious duel. I think he’s one of the best riders in the world. If I were a kid today, he’d be my idol.”

Giro or Vuelta in 2024?

The two-time Tour de France winner is still figuring out his program for 2024.

“I go with the flow. I love racing, I love the Tour, but I would also like to do the Giro and the Vuelta. The Grand Tours are all special,” he said. “A bit of variety is best, I think. But the team is in charge. They have the brains to put together the right program. If I did that, I probably wouldn’t win much.”

One thing is for sure though, he won’t be targeting the Olympic road race.

“The Olympics are important for cyclists, and as a kid it’s something you dream of. But the road race doesn’t have the ideal course for me,” he concluded. “It would be a gamble, so I’m not going to focus on it. I’d better make other plans.”