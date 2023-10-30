Tadej Pogačar totally made a fan’s day at the Singapore criterium
Slovenian pro was affable as always
Tadej Pogačar may be world number one, but he seems to be one of the nicest guys in the pack. The two-time Tour de France winner may have finished second to Jonas Vingegaard in 2023, but he’s had a helluva year. Wins at Il Lombardia, Ronde van Vlaanderen, Flèche Wallonne, Amstel Gold Race and a win at the TdF made for an exceptional season. His crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège was certainly a stumbling block for his Tour prep, but all in all, he had a pretty great 2023.
But of course Tadej Pogačar sassed Remco Evenepoel for his white shorts
It’s common knowledge that the Slovenian is a character, whether it’s playfully sassing Wout van Aert after a Tour stage, or giving Mikkel Bjerg some French lessons, he’s always amusing. He’s also known to make time for the fans.
At the 2023 Tour de France there was a girl who had a sign with a simple request. If she got a photo with the UAE rider, her dad would get her a rabbit, the sign read.
A young fan gave us one more reason to absolutely love Tadej Pogačar
Pog spotted the young fan and of course he obliged, creating a memory of a lifetime. Plus, she probs got a rabbit later.
At the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on Saturday, a fan road on the other side of the barriers as the Slovenian passed by. Once Pog saw him, they exchanged a few words, leaving the rider with a smile from ear to ear. Sure, it was only a few seconds between the two, but you know that the interaction made the fan’s day.
Jasper Philipsen won the 57-km “race,” outsprinting Mark Cavendish, with Pog coming in third. But the moment below was the real win of the day, check it out.
Out for a Sunday bike ride 🚴
Having a nice chat with the rider next to you 🗣️
It’s Tadej Pogacar🤩#TDFSG | @TamauPogi pic.twitter.com/jcKzQ5I1Fq
— Eurosport (@eurosport) October 29, 2023