Tadej Pogačar totally made a fan’s day at the Singapore criterium

Tadej Pogačar may be world number one, but he seems to be one of the nicest guys in the pack. The two-time Tour de France winner may have finished second to Jonas Vingegaard in 2023, but he’s had a helluva year. Wins at Il Lombardia, Ronde van Vlaanderen, Flèche Wallonne, Amstel Gold Race and a win at the TdF made for an exceptional season. His crash at Liège-Bastogne-Liège was certainly a stumbling block for his Tour prep, but all in all, he had a pretty great 2023.

It’s common knowledge that the Slovenian is a character, whether it’s playfully sassing Wout van Aert after a Tour stage, or giving Mikkel Bjerg some French lessons, he’s always amusing. He’s also known to make time for the fans.

At the 2023 Tour de France there was a girl who had a sign with a simple request. If she got a photo with the UAE rider, her dad would get her a rabbit, the sign read.

Pog spotted the young fan and of course he obliged, creating a memory of a lifetime. Plus, she probs got a rabbit later.

At the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium on Saturday, a fan road on the other side of the barriers as the Slovenian passed by. Once Pog saw him, they exchanged a few words, leaving the rider with a smile from ear to ear. Sure, it was only a few seconds between the two, but you know that the interaction made the fan’s day.

Jasper Philipsen won the 57-km “race,” outsprinting Mark Cavendish, with Pog coming in third. But the moment below was the real win of the day, check it out.