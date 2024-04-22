Tadej Pogačar: ‘I was riding for Urška’s mother today’

Tadej Pogačar clinched a remarkable victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège, a triumph dedicated to the memory of his partner Urška Žigart’s late mother, who died prior to the 2022 edition.

“It was very emotional for me all day riding on the bike, thinking of Urška’s mother two years ago, and we had to go home,” the Slovenin said. “I was riding for Urška’s mother today.”

In 2022, Pogi opted out of the race to support his partner, who was mourning the loss of her mother.

An emotional Liège-Bastogne-Liège

“It was an emotional day of riding for me,” he said. “Not just because of my hand but also because two years ago just before the race Urska’s mother died, so I was riding for her today. The last two years have been really difficult. I’m really happy that finally I can again win this beautiful race, and thanks to my team that worked for me today,” Pogačar said after the race.“It was amazing teamwork and I couldn’t have done it without it. I’m full of emotion. Today I had it in my mind to be careful after what happened last year. I was more on the safe side this year and to be more warm also I had more layers on because it was so cold. The team did a super job. Rode fast on the climbs, safe on the downhill and on La Redoute we did exactly what we said. From then on it was suffering to the finish.”

Skipping the 2022 L-B-L for Žigart

Winner of Liège in 2021 and third in 2020, Pogačar was among the top contenders for the ’22 edition.

“Unfortunately, tomorrow I will not be at the start of the Liège-Bastogne-Liège to defend my title. These last few days have been difficult but I would like to thank everyone for understanding”, he wrote at the time on his Instagram account.

The 2023 crash

In 2023, the much-anticipated Liège-Bastogne-Liège showdown between Pogačar and Remco Evenepoel was derailed, as the Slovenian star crashed out in the first half of Sunday’s La Doyenne. Later, UAE – Emirates announced that he had broken two bones in his wrist and would require immediate surgery. The fall would prove to be a setback in his Tour de France prep, as he had to skip the majority of lead-up races.

A Liège to remember

The 254.5-km Liège-Bastogne-Liège featured 11 climbs, including the Côte de La Redoute, Côte des Forges, and Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. Pogačar’s attack on the Redoute gained him the lead. Despite efforts from Richard Carapaz and others, he maintained his advantage, ultimately securing victory. Romaine Bardet and Mathieu van der Poel claimed second and third place, respectively.

“After these kinds of long races, it’s really special to come to the line solo. Also to be wearing the national champion’s jersey, it’s beautiful,” Pogacar said.