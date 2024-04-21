Tadej Pogačar solos to a brace of Liège-Bastogne-Liège titles

The much-anticipated Liège-Bastogne-Liège showdown between 2021 winner Tadej Pogačar and Mathieu van der Poel resulted in a 35-km solo victory for the Slovenian. It was sweet redemption for the UAE-Emirates rider, who crashed out of last season’s race with a broken wrist, keeping him out of action for two months. Pogačar’s brace of La Doyenne titles gives him six career Monument trophy, equal with van der Poel.

The Course

The fourth Monument of the season took place over 254.5 tough Belgian kilometres. Eleven climbs awaited the riders, with the final three sure to elicit attacks. The Côte de La Redoute crested at the 221 km mark—it was 1.8 km of 7.8 percent. Next came Côte des Forges, 1.2 km of 7.8 percent. The last ascent was Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons, a nasty challenge at 1.3 km of 10 percent, peaking 13 km from the finish line in Liège. Although the day started cold with the threat of snow, it was no La Fleche Wallonne.

Eleven climbs spread over a relentless 254.5km course of #LBL, cold temperatures and possibly some rain. This is what awaits the riders taking on the fourth Monument of the season. pic.twitter.com/czKGr0L8aW — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) April 21, 2024

As in Fleche Wallonne, Michael Woods missed La Doyenne for the first time since 2015. His teammate and compatriot Derek Gee made his Liège-Bastogne-Liège debut.

A nontet of fugitives lit out for glory, and by the midway point of the race and two climbs in its rear view mirror, it had a 3:20 advantage. The climbs started coming hard and fast at the 161-km mark, starting with Côte de Mont-le-Soie.

Van der Poel was at the back of the peloton and had to avoid a crash.

But the world champion got caught behind another crash, and he had to chase back on with a group as Israel-Premier Tech and UAE-Emirates turned the screws in the Pogačar group. Tom Pidcock was also behind, a mechanical adding to his woes. Under this new impetus, the breakaway was sopped up with 88 km remaining.

With 84 km to race, van der Poel was 1:30 in arrears. Pidcock tried to use the Stockeu to bridge. Van der Poel didn’t seem to be able to follow. But it all came back together with 71 km and five hills to go.

Côte de La Redoute

UAE-Emirates took over the front of the 60-strong peloton at the foot of the Redoute. Fleche Wallonne winner Stephen Williams faded fast. With 850 meters to the top Pogačar attacked, Richard Carapaz toiling to stay with the Slovenian to no avail. Pogačar pulled out eight seconds by the crest.

Côte des Forges

Carapaz and teammate Ben Healy were in a strong 15-rider chase group nearly a minute behind with 28 km remaining. Van der Poel was even farther back. The two-time Tour de France winner hit the penultimate climb a minute clear. It started to rain.

Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons

By the final climb, the closest riders to Pogačar were Healy, Romain Bardet, Romain Grégoire and Benoît Cosnefroy, +1:18. First Healy and then Bardet tried to drop the others. Egan Bernal’s efforts and the reactions to them swelled the Healy group.

It was a hard ask for Bardet to resist the 11 riders in the Healy-Bernal bunch. Van der Poel was still not out of the podium picture. Bardet’s runner-up spot was his best Monument result in 23 attempts. Van der Poel rounded out the podium.

The sun came out for Pogačar’s celebration.

The next round of the WorldTour is the Tour de Romandie starting on Tuesday.

2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège

1) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) 6:13:48

2) Romain Bardet (France/DSM-Frimenich) +1:39

3) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +2:02