Team Canada to send 8 riders to Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal

ON Tuesday, Cycling Canada announced the eight rider team that will race in national team colours at the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal (GPCQM) on September 9th (Quebec City) and 11th (Montreal). The GPCQM races are the only two slated on the UCI WorldTour calendar held in the Americas.

The team will be led by Pier-André Côté, who has had a breakthrough season after being crowned Canadian Road Champion and winning the Grand Prix Criquelion. He will be joined by his Human Powered Health teammates Adam De Vos and Charles-Étienne Chrétien. The team will be rounded out by u-23 riders, coming fresh off the Tour de l’Avenir, including u-23 Canadian Road Champion, Carson Miles as well as Quentin Cowan and Thomas Schellenberg. In addition to the stacked field, Nicolas Côté and Matteo Dal-Cin will also be representing the maple leaf.

“The GPCQM has become a center piece of both the Men’s WorldTour and the Men’s Canadian development scene.” Nigel Ellsay, National Team Coach at Cycling Canada said. “For our athletes, this experience at the GPCQM will see us attacking, getting dropped and fighting at the highest level of the men’s peloton. These experiences will be invaluable to our athletes in their short and long-term development, while building memories to last a lifetime.”

Team Canada

Pier-André Côté – Lévis, QC

Nicolas Côté – Saint-Bruno, QC

Quentin Cowan – Calgary, AB

Matteo Dal-Cin – Ottawa, ON

Adam De Vos – Victoria, BC

Charles-Étienne Chrétien – Amos, QC

Carson Miles – Ottawa, ON

Thomas Schellenberg – Chilliwack, BC