Tejay van Garderen’s Tour de France bike stolen

Bike theft is a growing problem, and thieves don’t care if you’re a professional athlete, or a commuter on your way to work. In October, the Italian track team had their very expensive bikes stolen, only to be recovered by a police sting in Romania. On Friday, Geraint Thomas had his Ineos-Grenadiers Pinarello nicked, and later recovered.

Tejay van Garderen is the latest pro cyclist to suffer a similar fate. Van Garderen is a former American pro roadie who last rode for EF Education–Nippo. After he retired in 2021, he announced would join EF Education–Nippo as a directeur sportif in 2022.

On Instagram he said that his precious TdF bike, a BMC, from when he rode for BMC, was stolen in Denver, CO. It bad a special white paint job as he was wearing the best young rider jersey. It even has his race number on it.