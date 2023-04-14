That pothole Arnold Schwarzenegger filled…was an active service trench

Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral on Tuesday for posting a video of him filling what he said was a pothole that had been a pain for cyclists and motorists for weeks. Turns out, it wasn’t a pothole, rather it was an active service trench.

The viral video, which received over 11 million views, shows the movie star and former governor filling the hole with his team in Brentwood, Calif.

Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go. pic.twitter.com/aslhkUShvT — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) April 11, 2023

According to a statement from SoCalGas, he shouldn’t have done that.

“This location is a utility trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by the Southern California Gas Company,” SoCalGas said in a statement to the news station KTLA. “Workers placed a temporary asphalt surface, which will then be replaced with a permanent asphalt surface when their permitted work is complete.”

The work began back in January, and normally permanent paving takes place about 30 days from when the project is completed, but weather had complicated that. “The recent extraordinary wet and inclement weather delayed the ability to perform the permanent paving,” the statement concluded.

But the Terminator still maintained the hole had been there for far too long.

“So everyone knows, the pipeline work was finished in January. Apparently, they thought it was a good plan to take six months to cover the trench, so I just did them a favor,” Schwarzenegger tweeted. “And why don’t they talk about the second pothole I filled?”