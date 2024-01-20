That silly POC aero helmet just won EF a bunch sprint in a Spanish women’s race

Aero gains are already proving to be the big story of the 2024 road season, with a POC prototype ear-concealing aero helmet making waves in its debut at the Tour Down Under. While the aesthetically distinctive lid grabbed headlines in Australia, EF Education-Cannondale delivered POC’s slippery new bucket its first win. Switzerland’s Noemi Rüegg won the bunch sprint at Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi, a UCI 1.1 race in Spain on Saturday. The win is also EF Education-Cannondale’s first win in its first race (the squad skipped Tour Down Under) since forming at the start of the season. Not a bad start for either.

Rüegg and most, but not all of the EF squad were sporting the new POC aero helmet on Saturday. Notably, Canada’s Alison Jackson was among the team’s rider opting for the standard, not-quite-as-aero option.

Words will never do this day justice. Maybe this video will come close though. 💕 pic.twitter.com/roo42bNA4p — EF Education–Cannondale (@EF_Cannondale) January 20, 2024

The helmet resembles POC’s recent Procen TT option, but more compact. The integrated visor is removable but, when in place, gives a very smooth line from front to back of the helmet. Notably, POC keeps that line going straight back in what we think should be called the “semi-muffled” look, as it conceals half of the rider’s ears. The look is already proving divisive among fans. At least with Rüegg earning an early win, it’s also proving to be fast.

Canadians showing early form at Challenge Mallorca Femenina

POC’s easy speed and EF’s debut win aren’t the only takeaways from Saturday’s Trofeo Felanitx-Colònia de Sant Jordi. Canadian fans should be excited to see several of our own in the top 10 at the 127-km race.

Simone Boilard, recently signed to Uno-X Mobility, finished fifth in the bunch sprint. Alison Jackson rolled across the line in 10th behind her EF teammate.

Joséphine Péloquin (Team Komugi-Grand Est.) followed in 32nd. Magdeleine Valliers Mill (EF) was 42nd, Adèle Normad (Eneicat-CM Team) 69th, Camille Primeau (Primeau Vélo-Groupe Abadie) 83rd, Anabelle Thomas (Primeau Vélo-Groupe Abadie) 95th, and Valerie Larouche (Primeau Vélo-Groupe Abadie) 112th.

Challenge Mallorca Femenina is a series of three one-day races held back-to-back in Spain.

Results: First Cycling