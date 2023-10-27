The 105-km Taiwan KOM Challenge is absolutely bonkers

Australia’s Benjamin Dyball, from Team Victoire Hiroshima, took the victory at the 2023 Taiwan KOM Challenge, beating Vincenzo Nibali’s 2017 record by over three minutes. Referred to as the “race through the clouds to the heavens,” this unique event attracted a massive field of over 950 riders, both elite and non-elite participants.

⛰️⏱️ Taiwan KOM Challenge. Ben Dyball broke Vincenzo Nibali’s record time by 3:45. Dyball 3:16:09 (32.12 Kph) today, Nibali 3:19:54 in 2017. 105 km race started at sea level (0 m) and ended at 3,275 m. #TaiwanKOM pic.twitter.com/d26V0AZSYR — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) October 27, 2023

The race starts at sea level by the Pacific Ocean and goes up WuLing Mountain. The riders would eventually reach an altitude of 3,275 m, including sections that are a brutal 27 per cent grade. After an initial 18.5km of relatively steady riding, the riders would then begin to race up the remaining 87 km of the ascent.

Tour de France stage winner Simon Yates was also there, saying, “It was a hard race, I’ll tell you that!” Although Yates isn’t in his top form that he had in the summer, he said it was “all good fun.”

His Team Jayco AlUla teammate David Peña fared much better, finishing in second place, albeit almost four minutes behind.

#TaiwanKOM 🇹🇼 It’s showtime! 🏔️ Still time for a quick selfie before we roll out in Hualien 😆 pic.twitter.com/0gsVrqN1gj — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) October 26, 2023



Dyball, aged 35, completed the race in 3 hours, 16 minutes, and 9 seconds, surpassing Nibali’s previous record of 3 hours, 19 minutes, and 54 seconds. Former professional John Ebsen from Denmark, holds the most victories in the event, having won 5 times, including the 2022 edition.