The fascinating historical origins behind the madison cycling event

The madison is one of the most popular races in track cycling. Two rider-teams take turns riding a race, slinging each other in to ride portions of the race.

Although nowadays the madison involves teammates doing quick exchanges in an effort to gain the most laps on other riders, the origin came about as a result of cyclists riding on the track alone for hours on end.

Madison Square Gardens and two-rider exchanges

The madison was created as a way to get around labour laws. In 1891, Madison Square Gardens would host its first six-day race. Modern iterations of the event involves various races. But back then it was a gruelling event where one single rider would try and ride as many laps on his lonesome.

All-day (and all-night) racing

They were allowed to ride as much as they want for six days, 24 hours at a time. The cyclist with the most laps would win. Those that did race the events made good money at the time–but they also became zombies, exhausted and dangerously wobbly on the bike. The competitors would take breaks for food or brief rest, but most would end up being on the bike for 18 hours each day.

Riding to the limit…and then some

Spectators would pay to watch the sight of a poor racer ride to utter exhaustion. So, promoters were keen to keep up the show. Eventually, the cyclists would in fact ride for 24 hours a day, knowing that breaks or rest would cost them dearly in the overall push for victory. Rumours of doping–such as using strychnine to stay awake–were rampant.

Media takes aim at six-day racing

In 1897, The New York Times took aim at the event, pointing out the cruel nature in which riders were treated. “The cyclist strain their powers until their faces become hideous with the tortures that rack them, is not sport. It is brutality. Days and weeks of recuperation will be needed to put the racers in condition, and it is likely that some of them will never recover from the strain.”

New laws to protect competitors

The following year, New York state enacted a law to protect the athletes from the horrific treatment by organizers. The new regulation said that cyclists could only race 12 hours at a time. (Still a long day in the saddle, but slightly more, “humane.”)

A workaround against the new regulations

But the Madison Square Garden organizer didn’t want to lose out on the half-day of revenue. So, he came up with a workaround: by pairing each rider with a partner to share the racing, the event could continue around the clock. Not only would they be able to keep the race going, but it was faster and more exciting. More spectators, more tickets sold. Win-win. And, as you can imagine, the new event, the madison, was named after where it was invented.

Faster, stronger, higher…profits?

This arrangement ensured that no individual rider would surpass the 12-hour limit. As a result, speeds increased, distances expanded, crowds increased, and revenue poured in.

The madison was an event at the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Olympics. After several years of not being included in the Games due to a lack of a women’s event, it returned for the 2020 edition. It’s been a regular race for men the world championships, but for the women, that’s only been the case since 2017.

Madison nowadays

The current elite men’s rainbow jerseys belong to the Dutch pair of Jan Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik. Neah Evans and Elinor Barker of Great Britain are the reigning champions in the women’s field. The event is a done in the form of a points race, with the men racing 50 km and the women doing 30 km. Riders are given points for laps taken, and deducted for being lapped. There are also sprint points awarded throughout the event.