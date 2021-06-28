The non-Tour de France Canadian cycling news you missed this weekend

The Tour de France kicked off this weekend with a dramatic stage 1 and, as is customary, the race is on everyone’s mind. Although three Canadians are racing in this year’s Tour, there are other Canadian cyclists around the world that were also Doing Things this weekend—here are a few highlights.

Canadian wins the Race Across America

On Saturday, June 26 at 8:57 p.m., Canadian cyclist Leah Goldstein concluded her solo ultra-racing journey from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland. The 52-year-old became the first woman to win the solo Race Across America race category, covering 4,888 kilometres in just 11 days three hours and three minutes.

Every Child Matters Ride for Reconciliation fundraiser

In light of the discovery of a mass grave at the site of a former residential school, a group of cyclists set out to ride to the site of the Mohawk Residential School grounds in Brantford, On. from High Park in Toronto (215km) two weeks ago.

The ride was in memory of the 215 First Nations children buried in an unmarked grave at the Kamloops Residential School, but the riders also made a goal to raise money for the building of a new home for Anishnawbe Health Toronto. The new community health centre will be a home of wellness and healing for the Indigenous community in Toronto—many of whom are survivors of residential schools.

As of Monday, the cyclists have raised $22,469 and are still accepting donations with just two days left to go for the fundraiser.

PanAm track silvers

The Pan American track cycling championships are taking place June 24-June 30 in Lima, Peru this year. Maggie Coles-Lyster, who recently kicked off a successful season racing in the States, flew down to compete as the only Canadian in the races.

So far Coles-Lyster has finished second in the omnium and second in the elimination race and she still has three races to go.

Bouchard fifth

Léandre Bouchard, one of the top prospects to fill Canada’s single spot for the men’s Olympic mountain bike race in Tokyo, finished fifth in a strong elite men’s field at the Internazionali d’Italia Series’ final round in La Thuile on Saturday. The Canadian Olympian rounded out a podium that included race winner Vlad Dascalu and Stephane Tempier of Trek Factory Racing and Russian Anton Sinstov. Read more…

Pendrel and Woods show speed at French Cup

Catharine Pendrel seems to be getting faster every race in her return to racing after giving birth to her first child early in 2021. The Canadian Olympian was sixth in a stacked French Cup elite women’s field, one of six Canadians in the top 10 across elite men’s and women’s racing. On the men’s side, Carter Woods raced up into elite, finishing seventh in another impressive result for the young Vancouver Island athlete. Read more…