The Pope’s Pinarello F12 is being auctioned off

Pope Francis is selling off his Pinarello F12 road bike, which was gifted to the Pontiff by Egan Bernal during a memorable encounter in 2021. It is now gracing the online auction platform Catawiki courtesy of a private seller.

It’s a 53 cm frame with a mechanical Shimano Ultegra group, Most bar and stem, Vision wheels, and Pirelli P Zero tires. The paint job pays homage to the colours of the Argentine flag, a nod to the homeland of Pope Francis.

The F12 is listed in “very good” condition, so it’s possible that Pope Francis was more of a collector with this machine, and didn’t take it out for a rip much.

The estimated value of the bike is between $30,000 to $40,000 in Canadian bucks.

Presently, the highest bid stands at a modest 8,500 euro–around $12,500 Canadian dollars. The reserve price remains unmet, but there are still five days left to bid. It’s also unclear just who is selling it, since it is a private lister.

Egan Bernal presented after his win at the 2021 Giro d’Italia

The roots of this gift trace back to Bernal’s triumph at the 2021 Giro d’Italia. A devout Catholic, Bernal described his encounter with the Pontiff as an unparalleled moment, eclipsing even the glory of his Giro victory.

It was the Colombian Embassy that hosted a gathering to honour Bernal’s triumph in the Giro d’Italia, during which he wore the leader’s jersey for 12 stages, securing the top spot after a big victory on stage nine. He maintained his lead for the subsequent 12 stages, concluding the race with a final time trial in Milan. Bernal’s win marked the twelfth Grand Tour victory for the INEOS Grenadiers.

Bernal said meeting the Pope was bigger than his win

As a gesture of appreciation to Pope Francis, Bernal presented his Maglia Rosa along with the specially painted Pinarello Dogma F12 bike.

“It fills my heart with so much happiness to be able to meet Pope Francis in person, because I grew up in a catholic family. For me he is of the highest authority in religion and to receive his blessing is so rewarding,” Bernal said at the time. “I hope his blessing not only touches me, but to all those who need it. As is customary, everyone who meets the Pope offers a gift, mine to him will be the Maglia Rosa and a Pinarello bicycle, which has been custom painted for him by Fausto Pinarello. A symbolic gesture of what we do as cyclists and as a team.”

Bernal isn’t the only cyclist to meet with the Pope recently. In 2018, Peter Sagan did as well, giving the Pontiff a signed rainbow jersey and white and yellow Specialized. Sagan is also Catholic and made the visit with his mother, wife Katerina and young son Marlon. Describing the meeting the Pope, Sagan said that “Pope Francis asked me to pray for him. I replied that I will do it for sure. The Pope prays for each one of us, for the whole world, and that means he needs strength. That strength that comes from the fact that others pray for him.”

As far as why the Vatican (or whoever) is selling off the Pinarello, this is unknown. It does have rim brakes, so maybe His Holiness prefers discs?