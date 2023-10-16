Thibau Nys climbed the stairs like an absolute legend at the CX World Cup

Sven Nys must be a proud dad seeing his son, Thibau climbing the stairs in the same way the former world champion did when he was a pro.

In his debut season at the elite level, Thibau Nys emerged victorious in the inaugural event of the 2023-2024 UCI Cyclocross World Cup, which took place on a demanding course in Waterloo, Wis. Eli Iserbyt took second with Nys’s teammate from Baloise Trek Lions, Pim Ronhaar, coming in third. The top-placed Canadian in this race was Ian Ackert, who finished in 18th position.

Sven Nys was famous for his incredible skills on a bike, whether it was bunny hopping barriers or hopping up climbs with stairs.

The aardappel doesn’t fall far from the tree, it seems as Thibau has some of the same incredible skills. Check out his move below.