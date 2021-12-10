This German politician just showed his peer the best way to get to a meeting

Politicians and bikes have been in the news of late, with Canadian MP and Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault getting flak for having a bike in the background (a Marinoni, no less) during a Zoom call in Question Period.

Of course the late Jack Layton, former leader of the NDP, would also use his bike to get to Parliament, and his son, Toronto City Councillor Mike, has followed in his footsteps as a cycling activist.

Joining local kids and Mike Layton for the Bike Parade at the Montrose St Fest. Bikes, kids, and balloons…#trinspa pic.twitter.com/ZKt3FZ925v — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) June 7, 2014

You may remember in 2019, when Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen famously took French President Emmanuel Macron on a bike tour across Copenhagen.

The Prime Minister of #Denmark (one of the richest countries in the world) welcomes #France President #Macron by bike. … pic.twitter.com/L8GlrWh1uq — Albert Rudatsimburwa 🇷🇼 (@albcontact) October 16, 2019

Germany has a new government, so its new cabinet has been begun a series of meetings. On Friday, the new Minister for Agriculture, Cem Özdemir had to get to a meeting that was just under 2 km away, so he jumped on his bike for the quick trip. The new Minister of Transport. Volker Vissing was also expected at the meeting, and showed up just as Özdemir did. Except his ride was a bit different. Check out the clip below.