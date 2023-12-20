Three Ontario cyclists ride for 24 hours, raise $9,000 for underprivileged youth

On Monday (and Tuesday) three cyclists from RealDeal Racing rode 24 consecutive inside the gym of a local elementary school this week, to help underprivileged kids. The ride began 11:30 a.m and went for 24 hours.

Riders took short breaks to fuel up, and then continued to ride away on Zwift. By the completion of the ride on Tuesday, they had raised almost $9,000.

An unforgettable experience

After the ride, the three cyclists spoke about the experience. “I’ve never done anything like that before. The support, encouragement, and donations mean the world 1000 times over. Thank you to everyone who helped out in any way,” Hennessy said. “It’s one thing to anticipate how you might feel during and after 24 hours of riding (and how much baby food one can consume) but that only does so much; the pain and aches are a good reminder of why people don’t normally do this.”

Change of plans after terrible workplace accident

One of the riders who was priginally set to participate in the ride had a workplace accident which saw him hospitalized. Joe Fazio, an accomplished racer, fell off a lift and suffered some serious injuries, including a broken fibula, sacrum as well as multiple broken vertebrae.

When Lombard heard the news about the accident, his heart sank. “I knew how much this initiative meant to Joe and how hard he had worked to make it a reality. Without thinking it through terribly much I said to Ed that I would join the ride if the team was looking for a third rider. Having the opportunity to be a part of this incredible initiative, one that directly benefits underprivileged children within the community, is something I am very grateful for. As a father to two incredible young girls, I am ever aware that not all children are fortunate enough to have what many of us consider to be basic necessities,” he said.

“I am very proud of my effort, riding 630 km in 18 hours. Lifting my feet from the pedals at that moment, knowing I had given absolutely everything I had to give,” he added. “Certainly would not have been possible without the support and encouragement from my teammates Ed, Jeremy and Joe, incredible DS support from Amanda DeMelo and support from the broader cycling community. Thank you to all!”

You can still donate to the “Ride All Day To Make A Kids Day” on GoFundMe.com