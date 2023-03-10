Tom Pidcock and Wout van Aert had the most sportsmanlike crash

Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) crashed with 4 km to go on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico, but there were no hard feelings. As Pidock went to the back of the pack, van Aert was moving up. The two became tangled and hit the deck.

Although they both got a bit scuffed up–notably van Aert, who lost most of the fabric in the back of his bibs, they both got up pretty fast.

The two riders who race together, pretty much all year round, given their ‘cross seasons, gave a great display of sportmanship as they rode to the finish. Van aert shook the Brit’s hand and they remounted together.

Check out the moment between the two pros below.