Toronto announces new bike pilot program for bylaw enforcement

On Friday, the City of Toronto announced a new Bike Pilot Program that includes a new Bylaw Enforcement Bike Unit. The pilot initiative comprises 18 refurbished bicycles from the City of Toronto’s fleet, as well as a team of 21 certified bylaw enforcement officers. These officers will use bicycles whenever feasible, particularly in parks and during significant events, with the aim of reducing vehicle usage and providing support for the city’s environmental initiatives.

“Replacing vehicles with bikes is key to meeting the target of transitioning 20 per cent of city-owned fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2025, and 50 per cent by 2030,” David Jollimore, general manager, fleet services, said. “Bicycles and pedal-assist e-bikes are also more cost effective to purchase, maintain, and operate than traditional vehicles, and can be a more efficient way of delivering services–especially in the downtown core.”

The city’s goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2040 is reinforced by the Sustainable City of Toronto Fleets Plan, which targets transitioning 20 per cent of the city-owned fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2025 and increasing this figure to 50 per cent by 2030. Additionally, it aims to achieve a substantial reduction of 45 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions by 2025, followed by an even more substantial reduction of 65 per cent by 2030.

Cycling enables the Bylaw Enforcement Bike Unit to navigate with greater ease, eliminating the necessity for parking or halting a vehicle.