Toronto cyclist seriously hurt in hit and run

A Toronto cyclist was seriously hurt in a hit and run in the West End on Wednesday night. Police were called to the scene at 10 p.m. to Landsdowne and Wallace avenues. According to authorities, the cyclist has been rushed to hospital with severe injuries. The driver fled after the collision.

Emergency services said the cyclist is a woman and in serious condition. Thankfully, her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police did not immediately have information about the motorist involved but Traffic Services is investigating. They currently do not have a vehicle or driver description.